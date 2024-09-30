Kubra Aykut, TikTok star who married herself, honoured after 'lonely and painful' death

Kubra Aykut, a TikTok influencer who married herself, died by suicide at the age of 26.

On September 23, 2024, Kubra, famed for her viral Wedding without Groom video, fell from her fifth-floor apartment in Istanbul.

Multiple outlets have reported that a note was found at the scene indicating her struggles with loneliness and weight loss.

"I jumped of my own free will. Because I don’t want to live anymore. Take good care of Fistik. I was good to everyone in my life, but I couldn’t be good to myself. In this life, be selfish. That way, you will be happy," the note read.

It further stated, "I’ve been struggling for days, but no one noticed. I’m leaving because I love myself and want to think about myself for once."

On the other hand, just hours before her death, she posted a message about losing weight, expressing her distress. Kubra wrote, "I’ve gathered my energy, but I can’t seem to gain weight. I lose a kilogram every day. I don’t know what to do; I urgently need to gain weight."

After her tragic death, fans and followers flooded the comments sections of her posts with their heartfelt tributes.

One wrote, "Very sad I hope she has found peace," while another noted, "I hope your soul finds peace. You were a strong person. It must have been incredibly lonely and painful to feel sad enough to die. I hope you now find peace and know no misery."

