 
Geo News

Oasis becomes target of jokes due to 'tumultuous' relationship

During the latest episode of the show 'Today' host Carson Daly, took a light-hearted dig at Oasis

By
Web Desk
|

September 30, 2024

Oasis becomes target of jokes due to tumultuous relationship
Oasis becomes target of jokes due to 'tumultuous' relationship

Oasis just became a target for the TV show, Today!

The host, Carson Daly had some light-hearted fun as he took a dig at British rock stars Noel and Liam Gallagher on Monday after the stars announced that they have also scheduled reunion concerts for 2025 in North America.

As per the announcement, Oasis would be performing in cities such as New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Mexico City in August and September 2025, just after a short break following their performances in the UK and Ireland.

Oasis becomes target of jokes due to tumultuous relationship

As Daly shared the announcement during the segment, PopStart, on the show, he said, “We'll start today with news hot off the press from Oasis. The newly reunited band hitting the road, announcing only moments ago, there is indeed the lineup of the North America tour dates finally.”

He continued, “The nineties superstars will be hitting Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, LA And Mexico City starting in August of next year. That is after they wrap up their run... and I say this like we hope... we hope they can make it through the UK and Ireland dates.”

“That's the thing with Oasis, their relationship is so tumultuous. We hope they can last through the test dates to make it over to this pond,” Carson joked to which his cohost Savannah Guthrie responded, “There's a lot of drama!”

Logan Paul welcomes 'another Paul' into his family
Logan Paul welcomes 'another Paul' into his family
King Charles reveals Queen Elizabeth's love for Scotland
King Charles reveals Queen Elizabeth's love for Scotland
Ariana Grande defends Ethan Slater against tabloid rumours
Ariana Grande defends Ethan Slater against tabloid rumours
Sophie Turner clarifies comments about single mothers
Sophie Turner clarifies comments about single mothers
Meghan Markle receives strong warning amid latest allegations
Meghan Markle receives strong warning amid latest allegations
Victoria Beckham breaks silence on past fashion 'mistakes'
Victoria Beckham breaks silence on past fashion 'mistakes'
Prince Harry wants to be 'prince of the people' sans Meghan Markle video
Prince Harry wants to be 'prince of the people' sans Meghan Markle
Chino XL's family releases new statement about rapper's death
Chino XL's family releases new statement about rapper's death