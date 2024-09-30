Oasis becomes target of jokes due to 'tumultuous' relationship

Oasis just became a target for the TV show, Today!

The host, Carson Daly had some light-hearted fun as he took a dig at British rock stars Noel and Liam Gallagher on Monday after the stars announced that they have also scheduled reunion concerts for 2025 in North America.

As per the announcement, Oasis would be performing in cities such as New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and Mexico City in August and September 2025, just after a short break following their performances in the UK and Ireland.

As Daly shared the announcement during the segment, PopStart, on the show, he said, “We'll start today with news hot off the press from Oasis. The newly reunited band hitting the road, announcing only moments ago, there is indeed the lineup of the North America tour dates finally.”

He continued, “The nineties superstars will be hitting Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, LA And Mexico City starting in August of next year. That is after they wrap up their run... and I say this like we hope... we hope they can make it through the UK and Ireland dates.”

“That's the thing with Oasis, their relationship is so tumultuous. We hope they can last through the test dates to make it over to this pond,” Carson joked to which his cohost Savannah Guthrie responded, “There's a lot of drama!”