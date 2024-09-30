Balochi music's global voice Akhtar Chanal reveals story behind Dana Pe Dana, Afghan Jalebi

Balochi artist Akhtar Chanal performing at the 35-day event, World Culture Festival in Karachi, Pakistan. — Facebook/Arts Council

At the 35-day-long World Culture Festival organised by Geo and Jang group, where artists from 40 countries are showcasing their talents, Pakistani artists are shining brightly too, standing out with their unique styles.

Geo Digital caught up with Balochi folk legend Akhtar Chanal Zahri to discuss his most famous song Dana Pe Dana, emerging Balochi singers, his experience with the Indian song Afghan Jalebi, and what he thinks about the ban on Pakistani artists across the border.

Story behind 'Dana Pe Dana' and the 'Afghan Jalebi' episode

Chanal’s iconic track Dana Pe Dana took him to new heights of fame. Interestingly, he heard it from a street singer and decided to rework it, eventually performing it for a local news network.

“I was in Kalat when I heard a street singer performing this beautiful tune. I immediately grabbed my notebook and wrote down a few lines. I added lyrics about the mountains, scenic scenes, and the beauty of Balochistan, made a few musical tweaks, and then sang it myself. I was amazed at the love and appreciation that poured in — it truly was a magical song that eventually made its way to 'Coke Studio'.”

When asked about 'Coke Studio', Chanal revealed, “Right now, I’m a bit upset with the Coke Studio team. There are quite a few reasons, which I’ll share sometime later.”

Balochi artists performing at the Arts Council Karachi during the World Culture Festival in Karachi, Pakistan. — Facebook/Arts Council

On the topic of Afghan Jalebi, the Indian film song that was eventually sung by Pakistani artist Asrar, Chanal was asked about his involvement and whether he knew the film had an anti-Pakistan narrative.

“I got a call that they were making an Indian film and wanted me to sing for it. I said alright, send me the song. When it came via the internet, I found the lyrics very inappropriate — way too crude for my liking. I told them, ‘I am a folk artist, and I cannot sing these lyrics.’”

“They kept insisting, saying, ‘Akhtar bhai, if you don’t like the words, just change them.’ So, I recorded a version of the song, which they released online. However, the one used in the movie was sung by Asrar.”

Chanal added that he had no idea Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan were in the movie, but he did get the sense that it had an anti-Pakistan storyline, so he felt it was best to stay away from it.

Rising Balochi artists and growing popularity of Balochi music

“I want to congratulate all the artists like Kaifi Khalil, Wahab Bugti, and Eva B on the success of Kana Yaari. We’re so proud that these young talents are promoting the Balochi language through their music.”

“Balochi music, with its unique instruments and melodies, is becoming quite popular across the Middle East. There’s a special charm in its tunes that draws listeners in. Even though the language may be unfamiliar, the music manages to win people over.”

Akhtar Chanal Zahri performing at the Arts Council Karachi during the World Culture Festival. — Facebook/Arts Council

Despite the ban on Pakistani artists in India, many Indian performers still openly appreciate Pakistani music and artists on social media, including stars like Honey Singh and Diljit Dosanjh.

However, the official ban imposed by the Indian government remains strict. Recently, even the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in Indian Punjab faced backlash and was halted. Speaking about these issues, Chanal said:

“I’ve visited India twice, to Delhi and Mysore. The people there are incredibly loving and generous, but politics has created this divide between the two countries. Artists are meant to spread love and have nothing to do with politics. Their role is to promote peace, and that’s what truly suits them.”

Celebrating the World Culture Festival

Commenting on the World Culture Festival, Chanal congratulated Karachi Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Jang, and Geo News, saying, “I feel so elated to see such festivals being held. It tells the world that we are a civilised and hospitable nation that cherishes art and music. Having international artists come here shows the world a positive image of Pakistan. We need more festivals like this.”