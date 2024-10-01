Prince William ‘jealous' Prince Harry is more like Diana

Prince Harry is likened to Princess Diana by one of her former aides.



Ken Wharfe, who was the late Princess of Wales’ security head, revealed both Harry and his mother are ‘entertainers.’

He tells The Sun: “Harry was always the courtjester as a child.

“Part of the problem with him and his brother was that William was somewhat jealous of his popularity.

“But like his mother, she liked to be entertained, she liked to be popular.”

Speaking about Harry’s decision to exit from the Royal Family, Ken explained: “I haven't got a great deal of sympathy for them.

“Prior to Megxit, he was more popular than the Queen.

“He has a style that’s so unique, he thought he could do six months in and six months out.

"It hasn't worked out like that because the Queen wouldn't allow that."

He continued: “I think with Harry, he was popular, certainly when he was here in the United Kingdom."