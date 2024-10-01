Amazon gives official nod to 'Reacher' spinoff

A spinoff series about Maria Sten‘s Frances Neagley is officially in the works after Amazon Prime Video go-ahead.



Though the project is untitled, Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton will be the show-runners of the series, which will explore Frances as a private investigator in Chicago.

The series' official logline reads, “When Neagley learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, “she becomes hell bent on justice.”

“Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Maria, whose character became a fan favourite in Reacher’s second season, will appear in season three, as she reacted to her series announcement.

“I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better,” she said in a statement.

Given the proximity of Jack Reacher to Frances, Alan Ritchson's appearance as a guest star is a possibility, according to Deadline.