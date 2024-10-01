'Bridgerton' new lead Yerin Ha reveals her reaction to landing Netflix role

Bridgerton’s new lead Yerin Ha remembered exactly where she was when she found out she has landed the latest lead in the show.



On Monday, September 30, Shondaland, the production company that is home to the hit Netflix series, released a YouTube video of the Australian-born actress and her costar Luke Thompson answering a few burning questions about themselves as well as the show.

More than halfway in, Ha, who's been cast as Sophie, was asked about the reaction she received from friends and family when she found out she got the role.

In regards to this, she stated while sitting beside Thompson, “So, when I got the role, I was having breakfast with my mom at a cafe in Korea and I stepped outside and it was so funny ‘cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam [a district in Seoul, South Korea] that I got the role.”

According to People, the news garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from Ha’s mother, even though the pair had to leave shortly after.

As per the publication, the Korean actress added while laughing with her costar, “She came out crying, and then after the phone call, she was like, ‘We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,' and so we left.”

Moreover, Ha continued, “It was really beautiful to kind of, I guess share that moment with her.”

Next, the Halo actress recalled sharing the news with one of her closest friends who she told via FaceTime as Ha acted out her friend’s reaction, showing how she set her phone down and was seemingly in a state of shock but extremely happy nonetheless, as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Season 4 of Bridgerton focuses on the family's second-eldest brother, Benedict Bridgerton (Thompson), and his love story with Ha's Sophie.