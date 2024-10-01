 
Barry Koeghan's 'flirty' comment sparks relationship buzz with Sabrina Carpenter

Relationship rumors swirl after Berry Koeghan's latest comment on Sabrina Carpenter's pic

News Desk
October 01, 2024

Barry Keoghan, the Batman star, recently showed affection for Sabrina Carpenter through comments on the Please Please Please singer’s latest picture, leaving breakup rumors behind.

Alfredo Flores, a director, videographer, and photographer, latterly posted a picture alongside Sabrina. In the picture, the Espresso singer and her friend can be seen holding drinks with straws that touched her lips.

The Saltburn actor took to his Instagram and expressed his feelings for her. Referring to the cup in her hand, he wrote, "Slide 3, I’m the cup."

Moreover, this is not the first time Barry has shown his affection publicly. Previously, when Sabrina released the music video for her song Taste, featuring Jenna Ortega, in August 2023, Barry did not shy away from joining the fun.

During that time, rumors regarding their breakup were circulating; however, Barry’s Instagram story suggested otherwise, as he shared his favorite song from her album, which was seemingly written about him.

Notably, sharing the album’s link on his story, he also added a caption that read, "Bed chem is my fave, just saying m'darlin."

It is pertinent to mention that the 31-year-old actor's upcoming movie Gladiator 2 is set to premiere on November 15, 2024, while Sabrina released her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet last month. 

