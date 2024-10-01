Ariana Grande accuses Hollywood of defending male dominance: 'Tale so old'

Ariana Grande takes aim at gender disparity amid the release of her movie

Ariana Grande recently opened up about the criticism over her voice change for her role in her forthcoming movie Wicked.

On the cover of Vanity Fair, Grande joined her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo and fired back at the backlash for her different voices that she adopted for the role.

The Grammy-winner actor said, “There is a part of the world that isn’t familiar with what it takes to transform your voice, whether it’s singing or taking on a different dialect for a role or doing a character voice for something.”

Moving forward, she also took into account the gender disparity and asserted, “When it’s a male actor that does it, it’s acclaimed.”

“There are definitely jokes that are made as well, but it’s always after being led with praise: ‘Oh, wow, he was so lost in the role.’ And that’s just a part of the job, really.”

“Tale as old as time being a woman in this industry. You are treated differently, and you are under a microscope in a way that some people aren’t,” she said.

For the unversed, during her interview on Penn Badgley’s podcast Podcrushed in summer, the criticism over Grande’s voice shift reached its height when a clip of it went viral.

At that time, Grand addressed the mockery on TikTok by writing, “I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing i’m doing. I’ve always done this BYE.”

Now, conversing about her voice change to the same outlet, she admitted that “It’s something that I’m just really proud of.”

Grande also elaborated her stance of reaching out to critics on Tikok by saying, “Part of why I did want to engage [on TikTok] is because I am really proud of my hard work and of the fact that I did give 100% of myself, including my physicality, to this role. I am proud of that, so I wanted to protect it.”

“The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally.”

“I was this approachable, funny redhead on Nickelodeon and everyone liked me. And then I had one too many hit records, and everyone decided that I was an evil diva. And then other terrible things happened, and all of a sudden I was this hero and this victim,” she concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that the Grammy-winning star is depicting the role of Glinda the Good in Wicked, which will hit theatres on November 22, 2024, after nearly two years of filming.