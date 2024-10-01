Ariana Grande makes major confessions in lie detector test

Ariana Grande’s cosmetic procedures have come to light in a recent lie detector test



The Grammy-winning artist, 31, recently sat for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video published Monday.

“Did you ever get any work done to feel more popular?” Grande was asked by her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo.

Grande grew excited with the opportunity to address plastic surgery speculations, telling Erivo, “thank goodness,” before rubbishing the rumours of several procedures.

The award-winning singer denied rumours of both a nose job and a breast augmentation—which the polygraph examiner confirmed was correct.

“Did you get a facelift?” Erivo asked next, to which Grande said, “No, not yet. I’m open.”

“This is the best day of my life. Take that you YouTube people,” Grande said, referring to online trolls who have accused her of altering her features.

The R.E.M. Beauty founder also shared that she did not get a “fox eye lift,” admitting that she discovered it only after getting accused of having it done.

“I discovered it through people who thought I did and I said thank you,” she joked.

Grande was also surprised to be asked about chin implants, asking, “How do they do that?”

The 7 Rings singer did confess to having fillers and Botox “in various places” but said she stopped “like four years ago.”

“That is the extent,” Grande explained, asserting that she is “in full support of all people who do these things.”

“Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed,” Grande said, asking, “Why do we care?”

The Victorious alum was then asked if she has ever gotten a Brazilian Butt Lift, which stunned her for a bit. “Get the f*** out of here,” the artist joked, before deciding to play along.

“Yes,” Grande teased, to which the polygraph examiner said, “She’s being deceptive.”

Grande confirmed that she would never get a BBL, saying, “That wouldn’t work for me. I don’t think that’s my thing and I’m okay with that you know?”

This isn’t the first time that Grande has been open about the work she’s had as she’s previously admitted to getting “a ton” of lip filler.

“For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me, and now I feel like maybe it’s not since I stopped getting fillers and Botox,” she told Vogue last September.