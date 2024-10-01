 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie detaches herself from Brad Pitt at the 2024 New York Film Festival

Angelina Jolie's bold move at the 2024 New York Film Festival leaves fans buzzing

By
News Desk
|

October 01, 2024

Angelina Jolies declares detachment from Brad Pitt at the 2024 New York Film Festival
Angelina Jolie's declares detachment from Brad Pitt at the 2024 New York Film Festival

Angelina Jolie recently seemed to take a dig at her ex-husband Brad Pitt while signing posters at the 2024 New York Film Festival.

According to Page Six, Jolie did not look at Pitt’s face while signing her name next to her face on the poster of their 2005 comedy-horror series Mr. & Mrs. Smith before carrying on with her evening on September 30.

Angelina was at the event to promote her recently released biographical psychological drama film Maria. 

She attended the event along with her three children out of six, namely Maddox (23), Pax (20), and Zahara (19).

Moreover, for the stat-studded night, Jolie wore a black coat over a silk dress, nude heels, and accessorized it with black sunglasses. 

Keeping her hair sleek and straight, the 49-year-old actress completed her look with subtle make-up and a bold red manicure.

For those unaware, Jolie and Pitt appeared as a married couple in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It premiered the same year Brad divorced Jennifer Aniston. 

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie and Pitt got married in 2014 and share six children. The former couple called it quits in 2016, while they were declared single in 2019.

Real reason behind Kristin Cavallari, Mark Estes' breakup revealed
Real reason behind Kristin Cavallari, Mark Estes' breakup revealed
Johnny Depp steps out in style for art exhibition post 'Modi' promotion video
Johnny Depp steps out in style for art exhibition post 'Modi' promotion
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement as Harry arrives home video
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement as Harry arrives home
Prince Harry makes heartwarming revelation about Princess Lilibet in rare move video
Prince Harry makes heartwarming revelation about Princess Lilibet in rare move
Netflix's 'Bridgerton' lead Yerin Ha recalls initial disbelief with her casting
Netflix's 'Bridgerton' lead Yerin Ha recalls initial disbelief with her casting
Ariana Grande accuses Hollywood of defending male dominance: 'Tale so old'
Ariana Grande accuses Hollywood of defending male dominance: 'Tale so old'
Tallulah Willis express 'love' for father Bruce Willis in touching tribute
Tallulah Willis express 'love' for father Bruce Willis in touching tribute
Kate Middleton's surprising health update revealed amid Prince Harry's UK visit video
Kate Middleton's surprising health update revealed amid Prince Harry's UK visit