Angelina Jolie detaches herself from Brad Pitt at the 2024 New York Film Festival

Angelina Jolie's declares detachment from Brad Pitt at the 2024 New York Film Festival

Angelina Jolie recently seemed to take a dig at her ex-husband Brad Pitt while signing posters at the 2024 New York Film Festival.

According to Page Six, Jolie did not look at Pitt’s face while signing her name next to her face on the poster of their 2005 comedy-horror series Mr. & Mrs. Smith before carrying on with her evening on September 30.

Angelina was at the event to promote her recently released biographical psychological drama film Maria.

She attended the event along with her three children out of six, namely Maddox (23), Pax (20), and Zahara (19).

Moreover, for the stat-studded night, Jolie wore a black coat over a silk dress, nude heels, and accessorized it with black sunglasses.

Keeping her hair sleek and straight, the 49-year-old actress completed her look with subtle make-up and a bold red manicure.

For those unaware, Jolie and Pitt appeared as a married couple in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. It premiered the same year Brad divorced Jennifer Aniston.

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie and Pitt got married in 2014 and share six children. The former couple called it quits in 2016, while they were declared single in 2019.