Netflix's 'Bridgerton' lead Yerin Ha recalls initial disbelief with her casting

New 'Bridgerton' lead Yerin Ha recalls initial disbelief with her casting

Bridgerton’s new lead Yerin Ha is spilling the beans on her casting opposite her male counterpart Luke Thompson.



Shondaland, the production company behind the Netflix hit series, recently posted a YouTube video of the onscreen pair answering some burning questions.

The Australian-born actress, 29, was asked about her initial reaction upon getting cast as Sophie.

“So, when I got the role, I was having breakfast with my mom at a cafe in Korea and I stepped outside and it was so funny ‘cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam [a district in Seoul, South Korea] that I got the role,” Ha said sitting next to Thompson, 36, during the interview.

The actress also recalled how emotional it got her mother.



“She came out crying, and then after the phone call, she was like, ‘We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,' and so we left,” the Korean actress said while laughing with her costar.

“It was really beautiful to kind of, I guess share that moment with her,” Ha continued.

Ha added how her friends were as excited about her role, acting out her friend’s reaction, showing how she set her phone down and was seemingly in a state of both shock and joy.

“She was just like, ‘Oh my God. You’re on Bridgerton!' ”

“It’s so nice to have people who really love and support you,” she said, adding that those in her corner are happy to see her grow on her journey.

Her role was announced in August and followed by a 30-second teaser shared to Bridgerton’s X account on September 11.