Prince Harry makes a stark 'announcement' about his perdiciment before UK visit

Prince Harry has just called out the public with a stark reminder about where he stands.

Comments about all this have been brought forward by royal commentator Nathan Kay.

He shared this observation during a candid piece for Express UK.

The conversation began when Mr Kay started to point out the public appeal Prince Harry still enjoys as a former working member of the Royal Family.

In his eyes, “His solo appearances subtly suggest that without the baggage of controversy, Harry’s presence alone is enough to command attention and admiration.”

It came to a head at the WellChild Awards however, as Mr Kay notes, “The WellChild Awards provided a touching reminder of Harry’s longstanding dedication to causes close to his heart, a side of him the British public once adored, and perhaps still do and could in greater numbers once more.”

The expert also noted the announcement Prince Harry's team was forced to employ because “even this brief visit is not without tension. Harry’s team banned WellChild from publicising the event's location, citing security concerns.”

All in all, “This secrecy serves as a stark reminder of the Duke's ongoing battles regarding safety in the UK - highlighting how complicated his position has become, even for a visit aimed purely at charity.”

For those unversed, Prince Harry is slated to make a trip to the UK very soon and has been employing help from former pals and aides to make his trip possible.

Prior to this he also made a quick stop for a memorial service for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, less than a month ago.