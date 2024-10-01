P. Diddy's ‘special privileges' in jail revealed

P. Diddy was arrested on September 16 after his homes were raided

P. Diddy is reportedly receiving “special privileges” at the Metropolitan Detention Center after his arrest in relation to a sex trafficking investigation.

Ex-inmate Larry Levine says P. Diddy, who has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, is being made comfortable during his detention at the center.

“My information from my source is that they’re letting him shower almost every day,” Larry revealed on News Nation show Banfield.

“It could cause some problems with other inmates as far as jealousy and special privileges. …Apparently, some of the staff is sneaking food into (sic) him,” he added.

This comes after the music moguls proposed $50 million bail package was denied twice. However, his attorneys have filed a notice to appeal the ruling that denied him bail previously.

Regarding the appeal, an insider told The Mirror: “Today, a notice of appeal was filed in the second circuit regarding Mr. Combs’ detention. This is a standard notice to the court and the actual appeal brief will be filed soon.”

They added: “Sean Combs is building his dream legal defense team, adding Anthony Ricco and Alexandra Shapiro to the trial team. Tony is one of the finest trial lawyers in the country. Alexandra is hands-down the best appellate lawyer practicing today.”