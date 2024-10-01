Bruce Springsteen shocks fans with huge 2025 tour update

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street band have surprised fans with major announcement.

The official Instagram handle of Springsteen announced that they have expanded their 2025 European tour, adding eight new concert dates.

The highly anticipated tour will include shows in England, France, Germany, and Spain, starting with two nights at Co-op Live in Manchester on May 17 and 20.

The announcement read, "Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have expanded their 2025 European tour run, adding eight new shows to previously-rescheduled dates in Marseille, Prague and Milan."

"Beginning on May 17 in Manchester, each of the just-added performances will bring Springsteen and The E Street Band to cities they haven’t yet played in 2023-2024 — with new shows planned across England, France, Germany and Spain," it further stated.

This comes after a successful tour in 2023, where the band generated $201.5 million from 33 concerts.

Notably, before heading to Europe, Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform eight shows in Canada, beginning October 31 in Montreal and wrapping up on November 22 in Vancouver.

On the other hand, fans can look forward to the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, which will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on October 25.