New Amazon series knocks out 'Rings of Power'

For weeks, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was at the top of Amazon’s list. But a new series has taken this position from the fantasy drama.



It’s a docuseries titled Evolution of the Black Quarterback. Interestingly, the knock comes as the streamer’s most expensive series still has a finale to air.

But the buzz for the NFL docuseries was so loud that the Lord of the Rings has now slipped to the second spot, according to Forbes.

Based on a three-part documentary, the series — with Michael Vick as host — explores black quarterbacks' history in the NFL.



Its official logline reads, "In celebration of how Black quarterbacks have changed the game of professional football, Michael Vick travels across America learning about the pioneers who fought for acceptance, the players who cemented their spot, and what the future of the game can hold.

The report also said that the Rings of Power makers will go forward with the five-season plan as they are seemingly satisfied with the viewership.