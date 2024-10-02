 
Skye Wheatley tears up while opening up about her 'body dysmorphia'

Skye Wheatley makes shocking revelation about body dysmorphia as she tears up post controversial fox eye lift surgery

Web Desk
October 02, 2024

Skye Wheatley tears up while opening up about her 'body dysmorphia' 

Skye Wheatley admitted suffering from body dysmorphia after getting a controversial fox eye lift surgery and several other procedures in Turkey last month.

The social media star cried in an emotional video posted to TikTok on Tuesday and admitted the illness is “probably why” she's had so many cosmetic procedures, while adding that she was terrified that her two sons will eventually suffer from the same condition.

According to Daily Mail, Skye and her long-term partner Lachlan Waugh share two children sons, Forest, five, and Bear, three.

In regards to this, The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2024 winner said, “I know that I'm probably mentally ill and I know that I have body dysmorphia. I just put a lot of pressure on myself to be perfect. That would kill me and break my heart if my kids went through that. I do not want them to go through that.”

Moreover, she also opened up about her failed childhood dreams and admitted she had “daddy issues.”

In this regard, Wheatley stated, “When I was little, I wanted to be a famous singer. I dreamed of being a famous singer, but as I got older and older I doubted myself more. I always had this little voice in my head saying ‘You're not good enough.’ Maybe that's daddy issues, I don't know. But I've always been like this. I've always had this voice in my head saying ‘you're not good enough.’”

Furthermore, the Big Brother star has been documenting her recovery from the fox eye lift as well as liposuction, a temporal lift and a blepharoplasty, as per the publication. 

