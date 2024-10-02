Glee's creator Ryan Murphy achieves 'major' milestone following the release of his shows

Ryan Murphy, a renowned producer, director, and writer, recently expressed his “pride” over the release of his shows in a short span of time.

The winner of six Primetime Emmy Awards recently released six shows in just two weeks.

In conversation with Deadline, Ryan expressed his gratitude, saying, "I feel a lot of gratitude, because what I tried to do, and what everybody in my company tried to do was daunting.”

"I don’t know that anybody’s ever done that before: six shows in two weeks. All came together after the strike," he noted.

Moving forward, the producer also remarked in reference to the shows he dropped, “What I love about it is that you go into doing something like this and you think, well some of them are going to work, right?"

"I know the audience is going to look for them, but the fact that they all worked, all became number one, and they’re all still working, that is kind of mind-blowing, I did not expect that."

"I only make shows that I want to watch, so I’m thrilled that other people agree," Murphy concluded by elaborating.

For those unversed, Murphy’s recently premiered shows include FX’s Grotesquerie starring Niecy Nash and Travis Kelce, Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and ABC's Doctor Odyssey featuring Joshua Jackson.

It is pertinent to mention that the forthcoming lineup of his shows that will premiere later this month include American Horror Stories, All’s Fair with Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close, and The Beauty, and the new American Love Story about John F. Kennedy Jr.