 
Geo News

Glee's creator Ryan Murphy achieves 'major' milestone following the release of his shows

Ryan Murphy expresses his 'pride' amid the release of his shows

By
News Desk
|

October 02, 2024

Glees creator Ryan Murphy achieves major milestone following the release of his shows
Glee's creator Ryan Murphy achieves 'major' milestone following the release of his shows

Ryan Murphy, a renowned producer, director, and writer, recently expressed his “pride” over the release of his shows in a short span of time.

The winner of six Primetime Emmy Awards recently released six shows in just two weeks. 

In conversation with Deadline, Ryan expressed his gratitude, saying, "I feel a lot of gratitude, because what I tried to do, and what everybody in my company tried to do was daunting.”

"I don’t know that anybody’s ever done that before: six shows in two weeks. All came together after the strike," he noted.

Moving forward, the producer also remarked in reference to the shows he dropped, “What I love about it is that you go into doing something like this and you think, well some of them are going to work, right?"

"I know the audience is going to look for them, but the fact that they all worked, all became number one, and they’re all still working, that is kind of mind-blowing, I did not expect that."

"I only make shows that I want to watch, so I’m thrilled that other people agree," Murphy concluded by elaborating.

For those unversed, Murphy’s recently premiered shows include FX’s Grotesquerie starring Niecy Nash and Travis Kelce, Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and ABC's Doctor Odyssey featuring Joshua Jackson.

It is pertinent to mention that the forthcoming lineup of his shows that will premiere later this month include American Horror Stories, All’s Fair with Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close, and The Beauty, and the new American Love Story about John F. Kennedy Jr.

Taylor Swift unlocks new achievement with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'
Taylor Swift unlocks new achievement with ‘The Tortured Poets Department'
Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry needs Archie, Lilibet as his anchors with Meghan Markle
Have Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird secretly tied the knot?
Have Jenna Lyons, Cass Bird secretly tied the knot?
Meghan Markle's reaction over Prince William, David Beckham reunion revealed
Meghan Markle's reaction over Prince William, David Beckham reunion revealed
Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub
Prince Harry makes fresh vow amid royal family snub
Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her
Olivia Nuzzi sues Ryan Lizza for attempting to 'destroy' her
Prince William attacks Prince Harry with his own tactic?
Prince William attacks Prince Harry with his own tactic?
Sir Elton John says he 'never felt happiness' at the the New York Film Festival
Sir Elton John says he 'never felt happiness' at the the New York Film Festival