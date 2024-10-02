Andrew Garfield unlocks hidden ability for the first time in We Live in Time

Andrew Garfield candidly revealed about the ability he used for the first time in his upcoming movie.

As the duo, Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh have been paired up for the movie We Live in Time.

In a recently uploaded TikTok video, a fan asked the co-stars about using their own accent in their upcoming romantic drama film.

The Falling star responded, “It’s my second movie of doing my own voice, but it has been a long time.”

“In fact, many people think that when I speak in my accent in interviews, that I'm lying and I'm putting on a fake one, and that isn't true,” she added.

While The Amazing Spider alum confessed, “I think it’s the first time I’m using my [real voice], Yeah, that’s true. I think it's true.”

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments section to share their excitement.

One of the fans said, “andrew garfield so rarely speaks in his own accent that even google thinks he's an american actor.”

Another effused, “I didn’t even know Andrew Garfield wasn’t American.”

“How did this take so long to pair them up for a movie omgosh[sic],” another gushed.

For those unversed, Garfield has an authentic British accent, but he has to put on an American accent for his movies. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and brought up in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s movie We Live in Time is scheduled to be released in cinemas on October 11, 2024.