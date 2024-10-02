Brotherhood of Man member Martin Lee departs this life at 77

Martin Lee, a renowned singer, songwriter, and the member of British pop group Brotherhood of Man, has embraced death at the age of 77.

Following a brief illness, the Kiss Me Kiss Your Baby hitmaker succumbed to heart failure on September 29, 2024.

On October 1, the official Facebook page of his band confirmed the news of his passing and wrote a heartfelt statement.

In the statement, his bandmates mourned his death, saying, “He will be sadly missed by his fellow band members Nicky Stevens, Lee Sheriden, and especially Sandra Stevens, to whom he had been married for 45 happy years.”

They acknowledged Lee’s contribution in the band’s success and articulated, "Martin sang lead vocals on the 1976 Eurovision Winner Save Your Kisses for Me, which was number one in 31 countries and the Guinness book biggest selling Eurovision single of all time plus the biggest winner by percentage of vote.”

“Over the past 50 years, the four of us have toured the world together in harmony and have so many happy memories, but now we are in total shock and cannot imagine a world without Martin Lee. R.I.P,” they remarked, shedding light on their shared journey.

For those unversed, the pop group is well known for standing victorious by winning the 1976 Eurovision Song Contest with the hit Save Your Kisses for Me.

The song became one of the best-selling singles in the contest’s history as it reached number one over 30 countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Lee joined Brotherhood of Man in 1972 as lead vocalist and guitarist and enjoyed successful touring career across the globe until the group officially retired from performing in 2020.