Photo: Kim Kardashian fans think she used to be pretty but looks weird now: Report

Kim Kardashian’s fans are reportedly slamming her for her beefed-up look.

Even though Kim Kardashian has always been surrounded by rumors of plastic surgery, her fans reportedly believe that she has gone a bit overboard with fillers this time around, as per the latest report of Life & Style.

An insider even spilled the beans on the matter and claimed, “She wants to fit in with the ‘in’ crowd and look amazing”

They went on to mention that she used to look better when she had no facial procedures done.

“And no one blames her for that, people just wish she’d lay off the fillers and just be herself because she used to be a really pretty girl,” they continued.

“Her cheeks are obviously so beefed up with fillers they look like apples, and the rest of her face looks weird,” the source also stated before signing off from the chat.

For those unversed, Kevin Costner was also slammed over the same Botox allegations last month.

At the time, an insider dished to the outlet that fans believe that Kevin has lost his appeal as his face looks more like a “waxwork” now.

“A few wrinkles were part of his appeal, so it’s kind of disturbing to see him turning himself into this shiny waxwork,” they claimed then.