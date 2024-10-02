Dave Grohl faces the world amid love child controversy and band hiatus

Dave Grohl made his first public appearance after a shocking revelation!

The Foo Fighters rock star stepped out with his 10-year-old daughter, Ophelia amid rather concerning news of him having a love child with his mistress while being married to Jordyn Blum.

After the dramatic reveal, the Everlong musician who announced that he was also a father to a daughter “outside of his marriage,” spent some time with Ophelia.

Supposedly the former Nirvana star, in Los Angeles, took some fresh air while he and his family prepare to celebrate Halloween at the end of this month, as he and his 10-year-old could be seen carrying a lot of decorations to add back in their home, to channel October’s spooky vibe.

This outing comes after Grohl was forced into a hiatus when his love affair scandal came to light, where the artist himself announced on his social media, last month, that he had welcomed a child who was not from his wife.

"The band need time to be with their families and focus on regrouping,” a source told The Sun, adding, "It's been a turbulent few years, with the loss of their best friend, drummer Taylor Hawkins, the death of Dave's mum and now the birth of his new child. He wants to be at home and focus on earning back the trust of his family.”