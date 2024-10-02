Photo: Tom Cruise advised against stunts as he looks 'tired, drained': Source

Tom Cruise is reportedly facing the consequence of overworking himself now.

As fans will be aware, the actor has a reputation for doing his stunts on his own, but this practice reportedly requires more hard work, which is now visible on Tom’s face.

Recently, an insider dished to In Touch Weekly about the matter, “He’s still in good shape, but all that hard work is starting to show.”

They went on to add that “he looks drained and tired” after years of extensive workout and stunts.

“Family, friends and colleagues are telling him to hang it up, that there’s nothing to prove,” the source also mentioned.

Nonetheless, despite his family’s concerns about his health and well-being, Tom is adamant to keep doing his own stunts.

“But Tom says part of the fun of filmmaking for him is doing his own stunts and he’s not giving that up.”

This report comes after Tom Cruise admitted his dream to "experience a film like this with a live symphony orchestra" at a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Friday.

"I’ve always wanted to experience a film like this with a live, full symphony orchestra, synchronised to picture, in front of a packed audience in the grandeur of a classic movie palace. Thank you all for being here and thank you for making this dream come true," he said.