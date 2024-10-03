Jonathan Majors soon to attract fans to theatres

Magazine Dreams, an upcoming film by Jonathan Majors, is finally released after the ruling against the actor in an assault case of his ex-girlfriend put the film on halt.



Searchlight Pictures was previously distributing the movie about the struggles of an aspiring bodybuilder.

Now, however, Briarcliff Entertainment has picked up the rights and planning to release the film in 2025, according to Deadline.

Directed by Elijah Bynum, the film received rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival and was tipped to get Jonathan his first Oscar nomination. But, his arrest and later conviction poured cold water on that possibily.

Not only this, he was also dropped from his role as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel, where he was billed as the new supervillian of the franchise.

Reacting to the announcement of being replaced, Jonathan said at the time that he was “heartbroken”, adding, "Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang.”

He also said he is willing to return if fans want him to, “Hell yeah.... If that's what the fans want, if that's what Marvel wants, let's roll.”