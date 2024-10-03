 
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gives insights into their lavish wedding ceremony

The couple previously tied the knot secretly in May revealed by Jake's father Bon Jovi

October 03, 2024

The newly minted couple, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, tugged at some heart strings by sharing insights into their grand wedding celebrations.

Millie and Jake took to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, October 2, to share snaps of their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy.

Millie penned down a sweet note for Jake in the caption, "Forever and always, your wife."

In the celebratory post, she shared a series of photos featuring the Stranger Things actress and Jake in their wedding attire.

Moreover, Jake also a carousel on his social media handle, declaring himself as Millie's husband.

"Forever and always, your husband," he captioned his post.

For the Occasion, Millie flaunted a custom-made white gown with intricate lace details along with a sheer veil with the same detailing

The actress completed her look with minimal accessories.

While Jake wore a tuxedo jacket paired with black pants and a bow tie of the same color.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple secretely tied the knot in May in an intimate ceremony in the presence of Jake and Millie's parents.

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," as per The Sun.

After that, Bon Jovi, Jake's father confirmed their wedding in an appearance on BBC's The One Show.

"They're great. They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be," Bon said on the show.

