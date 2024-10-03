 
Kate Middleton's compassionate side shines through as she meets cancer patient

Kate Middleton embraces young photographer battling cancer at Windsor Castle

October 03, 2024

Kate Middleton shared a touching photo on social media embracing a young photographer battling cancer as her compassionate side shines through.

Taking to Instagram, the Princess of Wales dropped a heartwarming photo hugging 16-year-old Liz Hatton, who is battling a rare and aggressive tumour.

The photograph marks the Princess’ first official photo since she released a heartwarming video revealing that she has completed preventative chemotherapy and is now cancer-free.

Analyzing Kate’s body language in the photo, body language expert Judi James noted that the mother-of-three appears to have shown an "extra note of empathy" in the picture.

“There seems to be an extra note of empathy about Kate’s body language here as she leans her shoulders and upper torso in for a hug that looks as though it could be beneficial for both her and Liz,” she told The Mirror.

“She places her chin right over the young woman’s shoulder and uses her right hand placed flat to pull her in even closer for this warm, affectionate hug.

"Kate’s smile has the dimpling that always makes it look congruent and her eye expression suggests she is taking personal pride in the young photographer she is greeting.”

In the caption of the photo shared on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate penned, “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today.”

Prince William’s wife added, “A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”

