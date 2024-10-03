 
Geo News

Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura reacts to ‘baby oil' memes

More than 100 people have claimed to be victims of several severe exploitations by Diddy

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2024

Diddys ex Cassie Ventura reacts to ‘baby oil memes
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura reacts to ‘baby oil' memes

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has reacted to the jokes and memes about the rapper’s use of baby oil against his female victims.

As per Mail Online, the 38-year-old singer, who filed a lawsuit against Combs last November, is “hurt” by the jokes.

“She (Cassie) is hurt that people are making jokes and memes out of the baby oil because of what it could have been used for,” a tipster revealed it to DailyMail.com, adding, “It isn’t funny to her or anyone who experienced similar.”

The R‘n’B singer had accused the rapper of “subjecting her to physical and sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship”.

On other hand, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer Mark Agnifilo defended the use of baby oil, claiming the 54-year-old rapper “buys in bulk”.

More than 100 people, including minors, have claimed to be victims of "rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault at the hands of the music mogul".

Combs was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege that he sexually abused women.

He reportedly forced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

However, the rapper has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and has been jailed awaiting trial.

Meghan Markle lacks ‘foundations' as ARO bosses not happy video
Meghan Markle lacks ‘foundations' as ARO bosses not happy
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's relationship continues to thrive: Source
Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's relationship continues to thrive: Source
Prince Harry says he misses ‘lovely wife' Meghan amid ‘separation' video
Prince Harry says he misses ‘lovely wife' Meghan amid ‘separation'
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi give insights into their lavish wedding ceremony
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi give insights into their lavish wedding ceremony
Princess Eugenie commemorates Princess Beatrice pregnancy news
Princess Eugenie commemorates Princess Beatrice pregnancy news
Princess Diana claimed ‘slimy' Mohammed Al-Fayed had ill intentions video
Princess Diana claimed ‘slimy' Mohammed Al-Fayed had ill intentions
Tom Holland 'helps' Zendaya find peace amid chaos
Tom Holland 'helps' Zendaya find peace amid chaos
Andrew Garfield vows to avoid being 'Tired Dad' after turning 40
Andrew Garfield vows to avoid being 'Tired Dad' after turning 40