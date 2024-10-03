Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura reacts to ‘baby oil' memes

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has reacted to the jokes and memes about the rapper’s use of baby oil against his female victims.



As per Mail Online, the 38-year-old singer, who filed a lawsuit against Combs last November, is “hurt” by the jokes.

“She (Cassie) is hurt that people are making jokes and memes out of the baby oil because of what it could have been used for,” a tipster revealed it to DailyMail.com, adding, “It isn’t funny to her or anyone who experienced similar.”

The R‘n’B singer had accused the rapper of “subjecting her to physical and sexual abuse during their decade-long relationship”.

On other hand, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer Mark Agnifilo defended the use of baby oil, claiming the 54-year-old rapper “buys in bulk”.

More than 100 people, including minors, have claimed to be victims of "rape, sexual exploitation and sexual assault at the hands of the music mogul".

Combs was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege that he sexually abused women.

He reportedly forced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

However, the rapper has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and has been jailed awaiting trial.