Prince Harry proves he’s ‘doing tremendously well’ amid professional split from Meghan Markle

A royal expert showered praises on Prince Harry, claiming that the Duke has been "doing tremendously well" amid his professional split from Meghan Markle.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted that the Duke of Sussex has not landed in any controversy since he started making solo appearances sans the Duchess.

Harry was spotted without Meghan during multiple events with WellChild awards in London being his eighth consecutive public engagement alone, according to Scottish Daily Express.

After his brief visit to his home country, the Duke travelled to South Africa in yet another solo appearance without his wife.

Sharing his two cents on Harry’s recent activities, Fitzwilliams told GB News, "I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial.”

"He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of,” the royal expert added.

"His next docuseries for Netflix on Polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months.”

He continued: "Will there be some more tours? They've been, of course, to Nigeria and he and Meghan most recently to Latin America.

"So is this part and parcel of a new strategy? Whereas Meghan develops her cooking side on Netflix, and Harry does more solo."