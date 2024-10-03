 
Geo News

Denzel Washington once had fight with Diddy?

Diddy has been slapped with 120 more sexual assault claims.

By
Web Desk
|

October 03, 2024

Denzel Washington once had fight with Diddy?
Denzel Washington once had fight with Diddy?

Denzel Washington reportedly had a fight with Diddy at one of the rapper’s parties in 2003.

A tipster told Us Weekly that the 69-year-old actor once screamed at the 54-year-old rapper, saying, “You don’t respect anyone.”

“(Denzel and his wife Pauletta Washington) had been partying until dawn (with Diddy), and they had seen something and stormed out,” the tipster added.

The Oscar-winning actor and the music mogul were seen out together on a string of occasions around a decade ago, including in 2001 and in 2009.

According to the tipster, it is still unclear what the both celebrities were fighting about.

Moreover, there is no indication that the apparent row was linked to Combs’ criminal charges.

The news emerges as Diddy, who is already in jail in New York awaiting trial on multiple charges, has been slapped with 120 more sexual assault claims.

Victims’ lawyers stated that the alleged victims are set to file multiple lawsuits detailing allegations of sexual assault that span over 25 years, including men, women and underage as well.

'Ryan's Hope' star Ron Hale passes away at 78
'Ryan's Hope' star Ron Hale passes away at 78
‘Men in Black' director shares hilarious anecdote about Will Smith
‘Men in Black' director shares hilarious anecdote about Will Smith
Madonna hails Selena Gomez's movie 'Emilia Pérez' as 'masterpiece'
Madonna hails Selena Gomez's movie 'Emilia Pérez' as 'masterpiece'
Matthew Perry's doctor takes major step in actor's death case
Matthew Perry's doctor takes major step in actor's death case
Demi Lovato explains why she considered retiring from music career
Demi Lovato explains why she considered retiring from music career
Katy Perry makes exciting announcement for Aussie fans
Katy Perry makes exciting announcement for Aussie fans
Prince Harry appears 'genuinely happy' without Meghan during solo engagements video
Prince Harry appears 'genuinely happy' without Meghan during solo engagements
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura reacts to ‘baby oil' memes
Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura reacts to ‘baby oil' memes