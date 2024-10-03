Denzel Washington once had fight with Diddy?

Denzel Washington reportedly had a fight with Diddy at one of the rapper’s parties in 2003.



A tipster told Us Weekly that the 69-year-old actor once screamed at the 54-year-old rapper, saying, “You don’t respect anyone.”



“(Denzel and his wife Pauletta Washington) had been partying until dawn (with Diddy), and they had seen something and stormed out,” the tipster added.

The Oscar-winning actor and the music mogul were seen out together on a string of occasions around a decade ago, including in 2001 and in 2009.

According to the tipster, it is still unclear what the both celebrities were fighting about.

Moreover, there is no indication that the apparent row was linked to Combs’ criminal charges.

The news emerges as Diddy, who is already in jail in New York awaiting trial on multiple charges, has been slapped with 120 more sexual assault claims.

Victims’ lawyers stated that the alleged victims are set to file multiple lawsuits detailing allegations of sexual assault that span over 25 years, including men, women and underage as well.