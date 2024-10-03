Travis Kelce enjoys new role as game show presenter

Travis Kelce has revealed that he is "enjoying" his new role as a presenter for the Amazon Prime game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

In an interview with Extra, the 36-year-old sportsman, who is currently dating pop star Taylor Swift, said he is thriving as a host because of his love for the game show format.

“I’ll tell you what, I enjoyed game shows as a kid so maybe this is the lane. I’m enjoying it today,” said Travis.

The NFL Kansas City Chiefs player explained, “When I was a kid, I used to literally play hooky from school… I used to sit there and just watch game shows all day and it’s always been something for me and I always imagined I would enjoy it and sure enough as I’m doing it today, I’m enjoying it.

"I'd say the STEM, science, math, things like that, that's kind of where my realm is and I just stay in there. But any history questions, I'm like, 'I don't know if anybody knows that,' and sure enough, everybody does but me,’ he added.

Travis believes his brother, Jason Kelce, would do well as a contestant on the game show.

“He was very studious. He was an honors student, he tested well and all that and everything,” he said.



“He decided to be in all advanced classes. I was like that's too much homework for me! But yeah, Jason, I think he would do pretty good. I'll be interested to hear him talk about it when he sees it,” added Travis.