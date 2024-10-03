Luke Bryan hints at real reason behind Beyonce 2024 CMA nominations snub

Luke Bryan, a country singer and songwriter, recently opened up about Beyoncé's 2024 CMA Award nominations snub.

In his recent appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Bryan articulated his thoughts on Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter when the host asked him to share his views.

Answering the question, he said, “It’s a tricky question because, obviously, Beyoncé made a country album and Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back. And if she doesn’t get something they want, man, they come at you, as fans should do.”

Bryan said that he is “all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that,” and highlighted that “a lot of great music is overlooked.”

“Just because she made one … just ’cause I make one, I don’t get any nominations,” he further shared.

The Buy Dirt hitmaker said, “Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody’s mad about it,” and noted, “but where things get a little tricky — if you’re gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit.”

Giving his stance on family country music, he pointed out, “Like Beyoncé can do exactly what she wants to. She’s probably the biggest star in music."

"But come to an award show and high-five us and have fun and get in the family too. And I’m not saying she didn’t do that… but country music is a lot about family.”

Notably, prior to the release of the singer's album in March this year, Beyoncé's took to Instagram and noted that it was “born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed.”

“And it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she concluded by referring to the country music genre.

It is pertinent to mention that back in 2016, Beyoncé faced criticism for her performance on her country-tinged song Daddy Lessons with The Chicks at the 50th CMA Awards.

The criticism got worse when she was removed from the CMA website.