BTS' J-Hope surprises fans ahead of his deployment day

Jung Ho-seok, who is widely recognized as BTS’ J-Hope, recently shared some of his photos on social media.

Before the start of his mandatory military service, the band member of famous group took to his Instagram on October 1, and posted a carousel of pictures.

J-Hope added a caption under his pictures that read, "It's October. It's made up of really pretty (even) pictures."

"I'll see you on deployment day then. Enjoy it [thumbs up and cat emoji]," he concluded.

The first picture of the montage was his selfie in which he can be seen sporting sun glasses, a cap, and a scarf wrapped around his head.

Other pictures featured J-Hope's funny facial expressions, happy-go-lucky personality, glimpses of him visiting art gallery, and a selfie alongside his dog.



In the last picture, the Daydream vocalist wore a white shirt, showing a victory sign as he kicked off his last month in military.

For the unversed, J-Hope will be released from his military service on October 17 after another member of the famous band, Jin, who completed his military duties in June this year.