Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to expose kids to ‘little’ royal influence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to raise their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as true Americans and expose them to little royal influence.



According to a latest report, the Sussexes are prioritizing a normal upbringing for their children despite their royal status.

A family friend revealed to Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan are hands-on, taking the kids to school and spending quality time with them.

“They take the kids to school, they pick them up, and they are very active and present with them throughout the day,” the insider said.

“They’re so well-mannered,” the insider added. “Archie is sweet and curious and playful, and Lili is vibrant and happy.”

This comes after Hugo Vickers claimed that Archie and Lilibet’s upbringing is "disappointing" as they are not in touch with their Royal legacy.

"There's going to come a point when they realise that they are actually cousins to the British Royal Family, and that they could have taken part in all the sort of things that Prince William's children take part in,” he told The Sun.

"And you know they don't, even, as far as I can see, know, their cousins at all, and that surely must be quite tricky and disappointing really, for them."