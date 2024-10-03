Chrissy Teigen shares sneak-peek into family shoot day

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna Simone appeared to be smiling in front and behind the camera.

According to People, Teigen shared multiple family pictures on Instagram, including one showing her eldest child Luna while sitting on a stool taking a photo of her mother using a camera on a tripod.

The youngster, who was wearing a bright-green dress and lavender sandals, appeared to be completely focused on what she was doing as her mom smiled for the camera in a studio setup.

Moreover, the Cravings cookbook author, who also shares daughter Esti Maxine plus sons Wren Alexander and Miles Theodore with husband John Legend, beamed for Luna while wearing a bright-blue feathered dress and heels as her daughter snapped away.

Among the carousel of images and videos, Chrissy also shared an adorable clip of Esti running through a pink fluffy tunnel, as well as another pic showing Wren wrapped up in a brown blanket.



Additionally, the family snaps featured one showing Teigen seemingly getting pampered while holding Wren, as further shots showed her two youngest kids posing together, and one last clip revealed Miles showing off his skateboarding skills.

Furthermore, this isn't the first time the TV personality has revealed Luna is the perfect little helper, as she told Extra during May's 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in New York City that she had a hand in making her cover happen.