Liam Payne sets the record straight on relationship rumours

Former One Direction star Liam Payne breaks silence on relationship rumours during Argentina getaway

October 03, 2024

Former One Direction star Liam Payne breaks silence on his relationship rumours.

According to Mirror report, Payne, who is currently enjoying vacation in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, addressed the rumours about his relationship with Roger Nores.

Speculations began after Payne and his close friend Nores were spotted holding hands.

However, Payne set the record straight in a Snapchat video, saying, "There was a lot of things in magazines saying me and Roger are gay together – not true, unfortunately."

"Although, if I was, I might go for him, who knows," he joked.

The Familiar singer added, "But I'm not, so I won't and he's not – so I know he won't, either. That clears that up!"

It is worth mentioning that while Payne has been busy promoting his upcoming music, he recently hinted at attending Niall Horan's concert in Argentina.

Expressing excitement about reconnecting with his former One Direction bandmate, he said, "It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about."

