Comedian Jeff Wittek admits to attending one of Diddy’s controversial parties

October 03, 2024

Comedian Jeff Wittek recently took a trip down memory lane to recall his first encounter with disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

“I actually went to a Diddy lingerie sex party,” he alleged as he began to explain his experience in a recent episode of his Jeff FM podcast.

Wittek revealed that it was back in 2010 when his ex girlfriend got cast in Diddy’s music video and brought him along for the shoot.

While the music mogul was initially bothered to see him and “pulled [Wittek’s girlfriend] to the back” to question why she brought the boyfriend, the two later ended up getting invited to the after party.

“A ‘freak off’ party in Miami at a mansion that was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went the weirder s*** was,” he claimed.

The comedian, 34, told guest Mike Majlak that he initially thought it was a “normal party,” until he saw his girlfriend and her friend come out in see through lingerie.

“They were like, ‘You don’t understand these Diddy parties,'” he recalled. “And I did not understand because I saw live s** happen that night and that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that happen in my life.”

“Did I partake? No, but I got f**** drunk there and it’s just crazy,” he added.

Wittek’s confession comes weeks after Combs, 54, was arrested and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution last month.

While Combs awaits trial within the confines of Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, 120 more people—including a victim who was nine-year-old at the time of crime— have come forward alleging the rapper of sexually assaulted them in the last 30 years.

