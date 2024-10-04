Photo: Sandra Bullock 'sides with Brad Pitt' to defeat Angelina Jolie: Source

Sandra Bullock is reportedly competing with Brad Pitt’s former wife, Angelina Jolie, for this year’s Academy Awards.

While Angelina Jolie is hoping for her second Oscars win with new project Maria, Sandra Bullock is reportedly planning to take her spot in the Academy Award’s wish list.

Elaborating on these plans, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, “Sandra definitely has a history with Angie.”

“And there are certainly people in Angie’s camp who think Sandra’s signature role in Gravity should have gone to Angelina, since that was a project Angelina was very interested in starring in herself before Sandra landed the part,” the tipster also tattled.

Dishing more details about their competition, the source said of Angelina and Sandra, “And of course, in the years since Angelina and Brad Pitt broke up, Sandra has formed a powerful alliance with Brad on two hit movies: The Lost City and Bullet Train,” after which they moved on to a new topic.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Deadpool & Wolverine duo, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, are reportedly at the top of Oscars wish list.