 
Geo News

‘Adult woman' Meghan Markle is losing ‘so many friends', here's why

Meghan Markle is struggling to stay social in Hollywood

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Meghan Markle’s struggle to keep friends has been laid bare by an expert,

The Duchess of Sussex, who keeps losing friends after her fallout with David and Victoria Beckham, has deep rooted issues, claims a PR guru.

Denise Palmer-Davies, director of PR agency Borne Media, told Fabulous: “Meghan’s friendships, particularly those that have broken down, are interesting," she said.

"While we are all guilty of not staying in regular contact with people, it is quite unusual for an adult woman to lose so many friends.

"It doesn’t seem like a coincidence and there have long been reports about her conduct, particularly towards her employees.

He noted: "It really isn’t a good look brand or PR wise if there are continuous reports about behaviour and broken friendships. People will start to question why.

“It’s little wonder she appears desperate to cling on to her friendships with the likes of high profile stars Ellen [Degeneres] and Oprah, it shows she can at least hold some relationships down,” noted Denise.

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for new project
Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for new project
Prince Harry hunting UK base after ‘honeymoon period' ends video
Prince Harry hunting UK base after ‘honeymoon period' ends
Sebastian Stan reflects on becoming Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan reflects on becoming Donald Trump
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on paparazzi harassment
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on paparazzi harassment
Jennifer Aniston reveals how ‘tabloids' ruined oil spill photos video
Jennifer Aniston reveals how ‘tabloids' ruined oil spill photos
Justin Bieber finally breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Report
Justin Bieber finally breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Report
Kardashian sisters panic after partying with Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Source
Kardashian sisters panic after partying with Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Source
Meghan Markle ‘chews up' employee over wrong flowers video
Meghan Markle ‘chews up' employee over wrong flowers