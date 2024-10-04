‘Adult woman' Meghan Markle is losing ‘so many friends', here's why

Meghan Markle’s struggle to keep friends has been laid bare by an expert,



The Duchess of Sussex, who keeps losing friends after her fallout with David and Victoria Beckham, has deep rooted issues, claims a PR guru.

Denise Palmer-Davies, director of PR agency Borne Media, told Fabulous: “Meghan’s friendships, particularly those that have broken down, are interesting," she said.

"While we are all guilty of not staying in regular contact with people, it is quite unusual for an adult woman to lose so many friends.

"It doesn’t seem like a coincidence and there have long been reports about her conduct, particularly towards her employees.

He noted: "It really isn’t a good look brand or PR wise if there are continuous reports about behaviour and broken friendships. People will start to question why.

“It’s little wonder she appears desperate to cling on to her friendships with the likes of high profile stars Ellen [Degeneres] and Oprah, it shows she can at least hold some relationships down,” noted Denise.