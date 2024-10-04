Comedian Andy Lee, Rebecca Harding share major update about $5 million mansion

Comedian Andy Lee shared an update regarding his ambitious $5million mansion renovation.

Andy and his fiancée, Rebecca Harding are restoring a 150-year-old derelict mansion by the river in Hawthorn, Melbourne.

Moreover, the couple are dropping a whopping $5 milllion on bringing the palatial home back to its former glory.

According to Daily Mail, Andy and Rebecca have grand plans for their Italianate manor (known as Ravenswood), with the planned renovation worth an estimated $5 million having begun last year.

Additionally, the comedian has been hard at work on the derelict Melbourne mansion he bought in 2021 in a The Block-style rebuild.

While taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Andy revealed that there was still a lot of work to be done as they had recently discovered water damage.

In regards to this, the TV show host shared a picture that showed an expansive section of the abode that had to be gutted due to damaged floorboards.



In this regard, the Australian media personality explained, “Immense water damaged has rotted all the floorboards so they had to come out. Huge laminated timber struts support the ceiling in meantime.”

Furthermore, he joked that they were considering not replacing the upper floorboards so that his pooch Henri would have room to grow as he added, “There has been some suggestion that our dog Henri (the tall terrier) may eventually grow taller than a giraffe. As a precaution, we may just leave the ceiling heights at the current 8.5m. Hopefully, that’s enough for her.”

It is worth mentioning that he also shared a series of photos that showed a big excavation happening at the property exterior.