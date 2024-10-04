Billie Eilish's mom Maggie Baird hits back at 'nepo baby' claim

Billie Ellish's mom Maggie Baird speaks out on a nepotism accusation against her daughter’s musical career.

Maggie Baird revealed her thoughts on the feature of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year issue with Mandy Teefy, Solange Knowles, and Donna Kelce.

During the interview, she responded to the claim by saying, "I think it’s hilarious. Because that came out, and it was like, 'Oh, Billie is a nepo baby.'"

For those unversed, The rumour came out after the resurfaced viral clip of Friends, where Baird portrayed the role of director alongside Matt LeBlanc.

"And I’m like, 'Did you know that I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance?' Baird said. "We eked out a meager living, and it afforded us a lot of time with our kids, which was awesome." (sic)

Moreover, she went on to say, "But the industry is primarily people like us or even people not even like us who couldn’t even do that. So when all of this happened to our kids, we’d never been on that side of it."

"I think that people don’t really understand there’s a whole industry of people who are creative and they’re working and they’re struggling."



"That probably had nothing to do with what happened because that success was all them. But I do think it’s important. I think it’s important that as you are hoping your children go much farther than you, you still have your own life. You can still do; you can create. It’s equally important," she concluded by saying as well.