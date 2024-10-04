 
Geo News

Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William

Kate Middleton has helped save Prince William as she has dedicated her life to making her husband happy

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 and share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.

The future queen has dedicated her life to making her husband William happy after they first met at St Andrews University, where love blossomed.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton "saved" William after his "dysfunctional" childhood.

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has stated “I think that Kate has helped save William. I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young and I think he was in a very difficult place."

Angela said this during her appearance on True Royalty TV 's Royal Beat.

The royal expert went on saying Kate Middleton has worked hard to support William in his royal work - and has also helped him work out his identity.

Angela said Kate Middleton has really ‘encouraged’ Prince William. “Her whole life is to make him happy, I think. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going to cut ribbons.”

“I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and being a dad," Angela said.

Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess' video
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess'
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup