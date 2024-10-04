Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 and share three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.



The future queen has dedicated her life to making her husband William happy after they first met at St Andrews University, where love blossomed.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that Kate Middleton "saved" William after his "dysfunctional" childhood.

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has stated “I think that Kate has helped save William. I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young and I think he was in a very difficult place."

Angela said this during her appearance on True Royalty TV 's Royal Beat.

The royal expert went on saying Kate Middleton has worked hard to support William in his royal work - and has also helped him work out his identity.

Angela said Kate Middleton has really ‘encouraged’ Prince William. “Her whole life is to make him happy, I think. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going to cut ribbons.”

“I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and being a dad," Angela said.