Tom Selleck seems ‘frustrated’ by Blue Bloods’ latest move

Tom Selleck has expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of Blue Bloods series.

Last year, CBS officials announced that season 14 would be the last of the police procedural drama.

Now, during an interview for TV Insider, the 79-year-old actor expressed frustration over the news and revealed that he believed the programme could keep on going.

The actor, who plays Commissioner Frank Reagan in the series, said that he is kind of "frustrated".

During those last eight shows, I haven't wanted to talk about an ending for Blue Bloods but about it still being wildly successful," he began.

"In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number nine out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we're number six!"

The Killers actor went on to insist that he does not believe in holding grudges.

According to the actor, his frustration is because the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go.

Apart from Selleck, the series also features Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Will Estes.

Blue Bloods will air its final eight episodes in December 2024.

