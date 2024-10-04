Riley Keough reveals how Lisa Marie grieved Elvis Presley's death

Riley Keough's mom Lisa Marie Presley lost her father Elvis Presley in 1977

Riley Keough is reflecting on her late mother Lisa Marie Presley's grief following her father Elvis Presley’s death 47 years ago.

In a short clip from the upcoming CBS special An Oprah Special: The Presleys – Elvis, Lisa Marie And Riley, the Daisy Jones & The Six actress opens up on how her mother grieved Elvis’ death.

“Her grief was very.... I don't think she knew how to process it,” Keough shared.

“It was a very private thing for her,” The Lodge star revealed, before sharing that Lisa Marie “would listen to his music alone, if she was drunk, and cry” over the years,” the actress – who completed her mother’s memoir following her death in 2023 – continued.

Oprah asked if Keough saw her mom “many times or several times in that state of grief crying over her dad's music.”

“Yes, I would walk in her room and she had speakers — because this was back in the day — and she would be sitting on the floor crying and she'd listen to her dad's music,” she replied.

During the hour-long interview, Winfrey and Keough visited Elvis’ iconic Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. In a clip from the interview, the duo are seen going through the Can’t Help Falling In Love With You hitmakers' personal belongings.