Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to key employee's new venture

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry respond to key employee’s new venture

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have responded to their employee’s new venture.



Harry and Meghan’s Global Press Secretary and Head of Communications Ashley Hansen recently announced that she’s starting her own public relations firm. She named it Three Gate Strategies.

Ashley has been the PR in charge for the Sussexes for over two years and will continue to handle their PR matters through her new firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are lending all their support to the PR expert as she starts her dream venture.

In a statement acknowledging the venture, Meghan said: "We are so proud of Ashley, especially as a female entrepreneur.”

She continued: "We look forward to having her focused expertise on our business and creative projects and her continued oversight of our communications team.”

"My husband and I are excited to be alongside Ashley as she builds something extraordinarily special with her firm, she concluded.

Appreciating the support of the Sussexes, Ashley said: "I am incredibly grateful to The Duke and Duchess for their continued trust in me.”

She continued: "Their unwavering support and belief in my new firm has been meaningful and is a testament to their leadership.”

"I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn’t be happier to continue working together,” she added of Harry and Meghan.