Will Smith reveals key to revived relationship with kids

Will Smith is dad to Trey, Jaden, and Willow Smith

October 04, 2024

Will Smith has discovered that being vulnerable can go a long way in parenting.

Will opened up about his relationship with his kids during An Evening with Will Smith at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Bad Boys star is father to Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III, 31, whom he shares with his first wife, Sheree Zampino, as well as son Jaden, 26, and daughter Willow, 23, with estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 53.

"I think that there is a human elevation that comes out of vulnerability and transparency, and I think that there is a real strength that is acquired through vulnerability," the Oscar winner shared.

He continued: "I absolutely have a warrior's heart. I'm very, very prepared to manage whatever happens in my life. But, with the warrior's heart, the greatest thing you can do, I believe, is you surrender into reality, and you surrender into the difficulty and the hard times."

"I've been really practicing it with my children," he shared. "I'm finding such a different relationship just in being able to say, 'Hey, I don't know, guys. I'm a partner with you in this situation, and I'm not going to pretend I'm Superman. I love you, son, but I don't know.' "

Smith went on to share that their family connects through making music together and giving each other feedback.

"It's really good in the house working on music and everyone creating together and listening to each other's music," he said.

"And you know what I'm discovering?" he continued. "That, as a parent, because I'm continuing to push, because I'm continuing to work on myself... my children are gravitating toward me more."

"I feel like I'm becoming a valuable elder," Will Smith reflected. 

