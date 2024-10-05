 
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate first October with baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian gives a glimpse into their fun fall activities

Web Desk
October 05, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took their 10-month-old son for a special family outing.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kourtney marked their first October with son Rocky Thirteen.

The reality TV star gave fans a glimpse into their fun fall activities with a carousel of photos.

In one of the photos, Kourtney is seen holding Rocky’s stroller while dressed stylishly in black stilettos and a green bomber jacket.

The couple can be seen entering the Franklin Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee, where Travis, also took a turn pushing the stroller.

"Hello October," Kourtney captioned the post.

Fans and followers were quick to express their excitement in the comments section.

One wrote, "Living your best life and it shows," while another noted, "it’s the most wonderful time of the year!"

"You’re favourite month I understand," the third comment read.

Another added, "ok the inflatable is insane."

This comes after Kourtney's recent appearance on a podcast, where she shared her parenting philosophy.

The Lemme founder emphasized the benefits of co-sleeping with her kids during The Skinny Confidential podcast.

