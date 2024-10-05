Keith Urban hopes daughter can 'keep balance' amid her runway debut

Keith Urban is a “very proud” dad!

The Messed Up As Me singer swelled up with pride and joy as he witnessed his 16-year-old daughter, Sunday Rose, mark her runway debut during the Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency, the iconic Australian-American country musician spoke to PEOPLE magazine, saying, “Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that.”

The Somebody Like You singer remains very protective of his daughter, despite Rose being the child of a veteran musician and popular actress, Nicole Kidman.

“Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity,” he added as he admitted how navigating the industry can be a “different challenge.”

“It's all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period. It’s about trying to keep a balance,” Keith Urban told the publication, further noting, "It’s all a process, but I think balance is key. Keeping her firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place is key.”