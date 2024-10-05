Bunnie XO admits being on weight loss drugs gave her 'a nightmare'

Bunnie Xo shared some insights into her ongoing weight loss journey.

In the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the social media celebrity, who is married to country music star, Jelly Roll, revealed that she has started taking minute doses of the weight loss medication, tirzepatide.

However, she opened up about how she is not experiencing any appetite loss, saying, "I'm hungry as s***," stating that she was “on my second day of tirzepatide."

“OK? I don't know. I woke up a pound and a half lighter though, but, man, I can eat,” said Bunnie Xo, who is accompanying her husband on his Beautifully Broken tour.

“Like, I'm starving right now. I'm ready to eat again,” the 44-year-old stated, adding, “I ate way over my calories today, but I'm eating, like, a bunch of healthy s---, like, protein and veggies.”

“Why am I so hungry on this s***?” she candidly wondered.

Further explaining how she is not taking complete doses of the drug, Bunnie Xo told her viewers, “I was so scared to take it, dude,” adding, “I was so scared to take it that I had nightmares the day before…I have nothing in my body.“

Bunnix Xo further expressed, “I am 100% f***ing just all natural. Literally, have nothing in my system. So, for me to even to take tirzepatide is a huge decision. So, I had a nightmare about it the night before.”