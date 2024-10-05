 
Geo News

Bunnie XO admits being on weight loss drugs gave her 'a nightmare'

Bunnie Xo revealed that she is consuming micro doses of the weight loss drug, tirzepatide

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2024

Bunnie XO admits being on weight loss drugs gave her a nightmare
Bunnie XO admits being on weight loss drugs gave her 'a nightmare'

Bunnie Xo shared some insights into her ongoing weight loss journey.

In the latest episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the social media celebrity, who is married to country music star, Jelly Roll, revealed that she has started taking minute doses of the weight loss medication, tirzepatide.

However, she opened up about how she is not experiencing any appetite loss, saying, "I'm hungry as s***," stating that she was “on my second day of tirzepatide."

“OK? I don't know. I woke up a pound and a half lighter though, but, man, I can eat,” said Bunnie Xo, who is accompanying her husband on his Beautifully Broken tour.

“Like, I'm starving right now. I'm ready to eat again,” the 44-year-old stated, adding, “I ate way over my calories today, but I'm eating, like, a bunch of healthy s---, like, protein and veggies.”

“Why am I so hungry on this s***?” she candidly wondered.

Further explaining how she is not taking complete doses of the drug, Bunnie Xo told her viewers, “I was so scared to take it, dude,” adding, “I was so scared to take it that I had nightmares the day before…I have nothing in my body.“

Bunnix Xo further expressed, “I am 100% f***ing just all natural. Literally, have nothing in my system. So, for me to even to take tirzepatide is a huge decision. So, I had a nightmare about it the night before.”

Saoirse Ronan recalls failed 'Harry Potter' audition
Saoirse Ronan recalls failed 'Harry Potter' audition
Dolly Parton adds $1 million to Hurricane Helene donations
Dolly Parton adds $1 million to Hurricane Helene donations
Mindy Kaling follows Meghan Markle's love for cooking
Mindy Kaling follows Meghan Markle's love for cooking
Todd Phillips drops bombshell about Joker's true identity
Todd Phillips drops bombshell about Joker's true identity
Top star 'restless' after 'Diddy' tape offered to media
Top star 'restless' after 'Diddy' tape offered to media
Joel Kinnaman sounds off on 'Peacemaker' return
Joel Kinnaman sounds off on 'Peacemaker' return
Ashton Kutcher's friend choices come under the scanner
Ashton Kutcher's friend choices come under the scanner
Keith Urban hopes daughter can 'keep balance' amid her runway debut
Keith Urban hopes daughter can 'keep balance' amid her runway debut