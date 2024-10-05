Royal fans react as Kate Middleton releases personal statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her personal message to congratulate her old friend Ben Ainslie on leading the British team to compete for the America’s Cup.



According to royal expert Richard Palmer, “It’s the first time in 60 years that Britain has made it this far.”

The future queen took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram to share the message.

Britain will compete for the America's Cup for the first time since 1964 after beating Italy 7-4 in a qualifying event in Barcelona.

Ineos Britannia won the first of two races in Spain on Friday to seal the best-of-13 series against the Italian Luna Rossa team, according to BBC.

Commenting on INEOS Britannia tweet, Kate Middleton said “Congratulations to Ainslie Ben and the whole INEOS Britannia Team on qualifying for the 37th America’s Cup! A fantastic display of teamwork, skill and determination. Best of luck for the final challenge! C.”

Reacting to Kate Middleton’s statement, one royal fan said, “Love to see personal messages from the Princess of Wales.”

Another said, “Hopefully one day we will see The Princess of Wales back in action.”

“Hello Catherine and congratulations to Ben Ainslie and his team,” the third said with numerous heart emojis.