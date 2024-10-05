'Peaky Blinders' movie filming continues with Liverpool explosions

Peaky Blinders movie The Immortal Man filming continued on Friday as the cast headed to St Georges Hall in Liverpool for their latest scenes.

Moreover, the cast gathered outside as the historic building was turned into an air raid shelter while multiple explosions went off.

According to Daily Mail, bright orange lighting and smoke was seen coming from the area to replicate the flames as the cast filmed by night.

Additionally, a large double decker green bus was also seen on set, however lead actor Cillian Murphy wasn't spotted.

As per the outlet, no notable main members of the cast could be made out in the explosions as it appeared to be extra members of the cast who gathered outside.

Furthermore, last week filming officially began for the movie in Liverpool as Cillian donned his iconic Tommy Shelby costume to mark the occasion with a snap shared to Netflix's offical X account.

It is worth mentioning that the Oscar winner played the gangster in the multi-award winning BBC series from 2013 to 2022, and is now back for a big screen outing. He will also be joined by new cast members Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth.