Eamonn Holmes' dislike for Phillip Schofield caused marriage crisis?

Eamonn Holmes' disdain for Phillip Schofield grew so intense that he feels no remorse for his outbursts sparking issues at the end of his marriage to wife Ruth Langsford.

According to Daily Mail, a source close to Holmes revealed that he stands firm in his outspoken rants about Phillip which left his wife Ruth dismayed towards the end of their marriage.

Moreover, Ruth is still a regular star on fellow ITV favorite Loose Women, and the publication stated that she felt awkward when her spouse was speaking out about the channel and how he felt betrayed by them.

Additionally, she and Irish broadcaster announced their split in May after 14 years of marriage after work commitments “took their marriage in different directions,” and he has since been pictured while on holiday with girlfriend Katie Alexander.

As per the outlet, the presenter openly shared his dislike towards the star, with the pair's warring words sparking a feud that's been dubbed one of the biggest in show business.

Furthermore, a source told Daily Mail, “Eamonn's dislike for Phillip existed for a long time, but it became very public at the end of his marriage to Ruth. And as his hatred for him and ITV grew, the cracks in their relationship grew deeper. Ruth became a bit dismayed at Eamonn for making repeated digs at ITV after they were axed from This Morning.”

As per the publication’s reports, “Ruth wasn’t over the moon about it . But given she was still a cemented member of the Loose Women family, it made things somewhat awkward for her to have Eamonn criticizing ITV. But Eamonn loathes Phillip and has no regrets about what he said and certainly doesn’t think he threw him under the bus.”

It is worth mentioning that a source close to the presenter added that it would be wrong to suggest his comments about Philip or ITV had anything to do with his marriage breaking down.